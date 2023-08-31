Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to movie theaters.

The concert movie “Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour” will debut in North American theaters on October 13, according to Swift’s announcement on Thursday.

The movie will screen at least four times each day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at all of the AMC theaters in the United States because of the anticipated strong demand among Swift fans.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said on social media channels.

The cost of cinema tickets will be greater than usual. A child’s ticket is priced at $13.13 (apparently a tribute to her favorite number), and an adult ticket will cost $19.89 (“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is forthcoming). On Thursday, advance sales started.

As is expected, AMC is also serving as the movie’s distributor. (Other chains will also feature “The Eras Tour”). AMC claimed that in advance of the announcement, it modified its website to cope with a surge in ticket sales that was more than five times more than anything it had previously encountered.

