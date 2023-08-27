Taylor Swift Forever Dancing to Selena Gomez’s ‘Single Soon

Advertisement
Taylor Swift displayed her unwavering support for her close friend Selena Gomez as Gomez released her new song “Single Soon” on Friday. The Lavender Haze singer, currently on her Eras Tour in Mexico, took to her Instagram Stories to cheer for Gomez’s latest musical endeavor.

Swift shared a snippet of the song on her Instagram Story on Saturday, captioning it with warm words of praise. She wrote, “WHEN UR BESTIE IS THE BESTEST” and added, “WILL BE DANCING TO THIS FOREVER METHINKS.”

Take a look at the post below:

Gomez had revealed the track, explaining that she’s still in the process of working on her forthcoming solo album. She released “Single Soon” as a fun end-of-summer song for her fans. Her last full-length album was “Rare” in 2020, followed by the Spanish-language record “Revelación.”

Currently touring internationally with the Eras Tour, Gomez recently concluded the American leg. Additionally, she’s preparing for the re-release of her 2014 album “1989” on October 27, 2023.

Swift’s public display of support underlines the strong bond between the two artists, solidifying their status as cherished best friends in the music industry.

