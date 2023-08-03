Taylor Swift gives 100k bonuses to tour truck drivers

Reportedly, the 33-year-old singer/songwriter gave out six-figure bonuses to the truck drivers who have been transporting her equipment across the USA for her ‘Eras’ tour.

It is estimated that Taylor gave bonuses to around 50 truck drivers on the tour, totaling a whopping $5 million.

According to a source from TMZ, Taylor Swift gave the tour truck drivers a significant “end of the tour” bonus as she wraps up the US leg of her tour before heading to Mexico.

Her nationwide tour has already raked in an impressive $1 billion in sales. Additionally, she generously gifted a substantial amount to her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers, and other staff.

In another interesting note, it was reported that Taylor’s concerts in Seattle caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

This surpassed the previous record set by Seattle Seahawks’ fans during a game against the New Orleans Saints. Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University, made this observation.

Dr Caplan-Auerbach told CNN: “The shaking was twice as strong and absolutely doubled it.

“I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals. If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical.”