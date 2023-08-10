Advertisement
Taylor Swift is set to release 1989 (Taylor's Version) in October

  • Taylor Swift is set to drop ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ in October.
  • She surprised her fans during her last show.
  • she wrote: “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you soon!”
The singer who won a Grammy surprised her fans during her last show of the tour in Los Angeles.

She showed them the artwork for her new album. She also said that her favorite version of her first six albums will be released on October 27, 2023, which is the ninth anniversary of one of those albums.

On Instagram, she wrote: “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you soon!”

The singer of “Blank Space” changed her music style from country to 80s pop in the famous album. She’s also talked about some really cool songs that weren’t on the album, calling them “insane.”

She continued: “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! (sic)”

The singer of “Anti-Hero” is re-recording her first six albums to own them again.

She had a problem with her old record label. She has already re-released three albums: ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, and ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’.

Taylor has promised to make lots of albums. She wants to keep a strong connection with her fans, who she calls Swifties.

She wants to make music that they can connect with and enjoy when she performs live. This helps her deal with things in her life.

