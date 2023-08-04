Advertisement
Edition: English
Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Bianka

Articles
During Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, she had a special moment with Bianka, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant.

At each show, Swift’s team selects one lucky person to receive her hat while she performs ’22’. This time, Bianka was the fortunate one, and she got to stand at the edge of the stage to receive the hat.

Learn all about the heartwarming moment shared between Bianka and Taylor Swift.

At the recent Eras Tour show, Taylor Swift had a touching encounter with Bianka, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant.

During her stage performance, Taylor Swift gave her 22 hat to Bianka, Kobe Bryant’s daughter, in front of a large audience.

The two even shared a hug before Taylor continued her performance. Vanessa Bryant was present at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to witness this heartwarming moment.

On Thursday, the Bryant family was present at Taylor Swift’s concert. Vanessa shared a picture of a special jean jacket with a photo of her late husband Kobe Bryant and Taylor Swift.

The photo is said to be from the 2015 concert at the Staples Center, where Kobe presented Taylor with a banner in the rafters for her “most sold out performances” at the center.

