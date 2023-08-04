Taylor Swift shared a special moment with Bianka.

This memorable moment was witnessed by her mother Vanessa Byrant.

Learn all about the heartwarming moment shared between Bianka and Taylor Swift.

During Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, she had a special moment with Bianka, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant.

At each show, Swift’s team selects one lucky person to receive her hat while she performs ’22’. This time, Bianka was the fortunate one, and she got to stand at the edge of the stage to receive the hat.