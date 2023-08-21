Taylor Swift’s Concert Leaves David Harbour Speechless

David Harbour, known for his role in “Stranger Things,” shared his awe after attending a Taylor Swift concert.

Harbour marveled at Swift’s energy and stage presence, humorously mentioning his surprise at her seemingly endless energy.

The observation highlights the dedication and stamina performers like Taylor Swift bring to their shows.

Advertisement

Stranger Things actor David Harbour recently recounted his awe-struck experience after attending one of Taylor Swift’s live concerts.

Harbour candidly revealed his surprise at Swift’s remarkable energy and stage presence, noting, “I don’t know when she pees.”

This candid observation highlights the incredible effort and stamina that performers such as Taylor Swift bring to their performances.

Harbour discussed the extraordinary experience with Taylor Swift on an edition of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.

Harbour described Swift’s lovely act of goodwill prior to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) actors’ strike.

He joked about how he worked some strings to get his stepdaughter tickets to the concert, but their attempt to meet Swift was stymied since she had to depart shortly after the performance for a flight.

Advertisement

“Seeing her perform for 3 and half hours, it’s like 45 songs! She barely leaves the stage — I don’t know when she pees. It’s ridiculous. She’s a force of nature.” — David Harbour on Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/rPn8qBPbmq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2023

Harbour went on to recount the touching circumstances of the experience. During the opening act of the event, he stated, a woman emerged with a handwritten letter addressed to him and his stepdaughter.

Advertisement

The note, written on a special style of stationery, left his stepdaughter dumbfounded for a time.

Taylor Swift had carefully drafted the text, assuring them that she will wave from the stage throughout her performance.

During the concert, David Harbour voiced his enthusiasm for Taylor Swift’s performance.

He praised her fascinating energy and theatrical presence, describing her as a “force of nature.” Despite coming from a different musical era, Harbour was inspired by Swift’s passion and ability to keep the crowd captivated for three and a half hours.

Aside from the uplifting Taylor Swift experience, Harbour also revealed a sneak peek at the highly anticipated end of Netflix’s smash series, Stranger Things.

He teased that the show’s founding characters—Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, and Mike—would receive meaningful and gratifying closure after their eight-year odyssey.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Rihanna Slaps Michael Cera in New Barbie Movie, Actor Recalls Michael Cera had a memorable encounter with Rihanna during the filming of...