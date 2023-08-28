Thalapathy 68: Vijay Takes On Dual Roles Of Father And Son

Thalapathy Vijay has concluded filming for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. In light of this update, reports indicate that preparations are in full swing for Thalapathy 68, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The actor is scheduled to begin shooting for this directorial later this year. Although details about Thalapathy 68 are limited, such as Venkat Prabhu’s direction and Vijay’s leading role, various rumors have circulated about the film. Aside from speculation about the cast, significant attention has been drawn to the basic storyline among online users. The specifics of Vijay’s character in the movie have also become topics of discussion. A recent rumor has gained traction, capturing the enthusiasm of fans and enthusiasts alike, suggesting that Vijay will portray a dual role as a father and son who will engage in an intense showdown within Thalapathy 68.

Already well-documented is the fact that Thalapathy Vijay will portray both a father and a son in a dual role in Thalapathy 68. However, the intriguing twist lies in these two characters confronting each other in a fierce face-off within the film. This means that one Vijay will be pitted against another Vijay. Further insights into the plot and the characterization of the accomplished Master actor remain guarded. An official confirmation regarding the cast is expected to emerge soon, leaving us with the anticipation of how Venkat Prabhu will depict the dual facets of Vijay’s characters.

It is noteworthy that Vijay has previously undertaken double roles or characters with distinct or contrasting traits, necessitating his portrayal in different appearances for a single film. In Atlee’s Bigil, Thalapathy Vijay adeptly played the roles of both the father and the son. Thus, while Thalapathy 68 may not mark the actor’s first foray into a dual role, the manner in which Venkat Prabhu will showcase Vijay’s distinct brilliance and intensity remains captivating to ponder. Vijay’s admirers are particularly thrilled about his collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu, who significantly revitalized Ajith Kumar’s career in 2011 with Mankatha. This film introduced a new dimension to the actor’s image, leaving fans and audiences in awe. One can only hope that Venkat Prabhu can replicate the same enchantment with Vijay, as this is undoubtedly the expectation from Thalapathy 68.

