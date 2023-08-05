The Archies: Zoya Akhtar Treats Fans to Stunning New Poster Drops

The Archies is an upcoming Indian coming-of-age film based on Archie Comics.

The film stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Dot.

The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Zoya Akhtar, renowned for helming “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,” is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie “The Archies” later this year. The director shared individual character posters and dynamic motion posters from the film on her Instagram.

Notably, the movie will introduce star kids, including Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter), Khushi Kapoor (Boney Kapoor’s daughter), and Agastya Nanda (Shweta Bachchan’s son), marking their entry into Bollywood. The ensemble cast also includes Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Dot.

Zoya Akhtar posted on Instagram, unveiling the Agastya Nanda poster and captioned it, “Meet Archie Andrews. The heartthrob of Riverdale who isn’t sure where his heart belongs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Following the poster launch, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya’s mother, expressed her admiration in the comments, joined by his sister Navya Nanda and Karan Johar.

Akhtar has unveiled an additional poster, disclosing that Suhana Khan is set to portray Veronica Lodge, with the caption accompanying the reveal, “Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge ‘cause here she comes.”

Karan Johar wrote, ‘Omg! Best morning! The kids look great!!!” while Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, “Gooooooo Zoyaaaaa. Best Best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

The character of Betty Cooper will be portrayed by Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi. Her accompanying post includes details about her role, “She might be the girl next door but she’s not one to be taken granted for.”

In addition to these three, the character of Reggie Mantle will be portrayed by Vedang Raina, as indicated by his accompanying caption, “The only thing Reggie loves more than himself, is him winning. Beware, he’ll charm his way through your heart.”

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Menda is set to portray Dilton, with his accompanying caption stating, “Riverdale’s own walking library. When he isn’t hanging with the gang, he’s inventing to make the world a better place. Get set to geek out with him.”

Dot is gearing up to portray the character of Ethel Muggs, and her message on the poster says, “Ethel Muggs knows how to keep things quirky, witty and crafty! Whipping out sweetness is her superpower, so catch her in The Archies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Finally, the character of Jughead Jones will be portrayed by Mihir Ahuja, with his details as follows: “The only food Jughead Jones shares with you is food for thought. Hide your burgers and milkshakes, Jughead and The Archies arrive soon.”

Transporting audiences to the 1960s, this Netflix presentation draws inspiration from Archie Comics, featuring Indian actors embodying the well-known, cherished roles. The movie is poised to explore the complexities of youth, defiance, companionship, initial romances, and the entire spectrum of young adult experiences. Zoya Akhtar’s production, “The Archies,” is scheduled for a Netflix premiere later this year.

