The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Admitted to Hospital for Diarrhea and Food Allergy

Actress Adah Sharma, famous for her prominent role in The Kerala Story, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. According to a statement, she was diagnosed with a severe case of diarrhea and food allergy. Meanwhile, the actress is eagerly anticipating the release of Commando, the spin-off series of the action film franchise, scheduled for this month.

On Wednesday morning, Adah was urgently taken to the hospital due to a significant decline in her health condition. The actress, who is preparing for the promotion of the movie “Commando,” experienced vomiting during the morning. Medical diagnosis revealed severe diarrhea and food allergy, and she is presently under observation.

As per reports, “She came down with a severe burst of stress hives and diarrhea today morning. Currently, she is under observation.” Adah Sharma will reprise her role as Bhavana Reddy in Commando, serving as the link between the film and the series. She will be sharing the screen with debutant Prem in the series.

Regarding the upcoming series set to premiere on August 11th, Adah said, “I’ve played Bhavana Reddy in Commando 2 and 3.

Wherever there is a Commando being made in the world Bhavana Reddy will be there even if it’s for a few seconds but she will make sure she’s there! Bhavana is the connecting factor between the OTT commando and the film.”

In addition to Prem and Adah, the cast includes Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shreya Chaudhary, and Manini Chaddha.

Adah’s latest appearance was in Sudipto Sen’s film, “The Kerala Story,” which was produced with a budget of ₹40 crore. The movie achieved remarkable success, earning more than ₹300 crore in both domestic and international box office collections.

Recently, it celebrated completing 50 days in theaters. However, the film faced a significant controversy after the release of its trailer. The initial claim, which suggested that over 32,000 women from Kerala were coerced into converting to Islam and joining ISIS, caused uproar. Subsequently, the trailer was edited, and it was described as the story of three women from Kerala.

