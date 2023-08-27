The Nun II is all set to release in theaters on September 7, 2023.

The Nun II is the most expensive project in all of The Conjuring universe.

Warner Bros. Pictures is getting ready to show a scary movie called The Nun II on September 7. It’s the next part in The Nun series.

Michael Chaves directed this movie, and it’s a big project with a budget of $2 billion. This is part of The Conjuring Universe, which is ten years old now. The producer of the movie, James Wan, and the main actress, Taissa Farmiga, talked about how it was like working with the director, Michael Chaves.

When inquiring Farmiga about her reunion with director Michael Chaves for the upcoming Nun II, she revealed, “Michael Chaves is a wonderful, wonderful director. When I found out he was doing this, I was very excited. I’d read the script, and then we’d all hopped on a Zoom. And from the first moment we had spoken, he was very open to wanting to make the best project possible.”

She explained she’s not a forceful person, so she was really thankful to the director for his collaborative efforts, saying, “I love people who are open to collaboration.”

The 29-year-old reportedly liked his directness, she added, “He doesn’t like to waste time, which is appreciated. He has a really good sense of awareness of the present moment, as well as the big picture, which I feel, especially in these films, is so important.”

