The Originals’ Danielle Campbell & Colin Woodell Announce Engagement

Actors Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell have recently become engaged after sharing nearly a decade together.

The couple, deeply in love, used their individual Instagram accounts to reveal pictures from the engagement that took place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “You and me,” captioned The Originals star, Campbell, sharing a series of images. Among them was a selfie featuring Campbell and Woodell, where a sparkling ring adorned her ring finger.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Danielle Campbell (@thedaniellecampbell) Advertisement

While the exact timeline of their relationship remains uncertain, both were prominent cast members in the CW supernatural series, which aired from 2013 to 2018.

Danielle Campbell portrayed one of the show’s main characters, embodying the role of teenage witch Davina Claire.

On the other hand, Woodell appeared in Season 2 of The Originals as Aiden, the love interest of Josh.

Around a year after her involvement in Unfriended: Dark Web, Campbell was romantically linked to One Direction member Louis Tomlinson between 2015 and 2017.

Advertisement

A source stated, “Louis and Danielle have decided to split up, but they will still be friends. They’re still talking, and there are no bad vibes.”

In October 2019, Woodell celebrated five years of friendship with Campbell, though it remains unclear if their relationship had evolved into dating at that time.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pedro Pascal was almost casted in The Vampire Diaries Pedro Pascal was the front-runner to play a role in The Vampire...