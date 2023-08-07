Throwback: TikTok star Alizeh Shah’s Viral dance video

Alizeh Shah has been the subject of rumours because of how she dances and how she dresses, which instantly go viral on the internet.

Certainly, Shah possesses a remarkable knack for consistently capturing the spotlight and steadily increasing her fame. Presently, she boasts an impressive following of 4.2 million on Instagram, firmly establishing herself as one of the most recognizable figures in the realm of celebrities on the platform.

It’s worth recalling the occasion when she treated her audience to a series of videos showcasing her dance moves to a lively Punjabi track. During this memorable moment, she was adorned in a sleek black tank top paired with stylish, form-fitting leather trousers, leaving a lasting impression on her fans and followers.

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizehshah.official (@alizahshahofficial)