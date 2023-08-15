Tiffani Thiessen’s tips for getting comfortable with aging

Appearing on the ‘Good Instincts’ podcast, Tiffani, 49, told host and dietitian Shira Barlow: “I think people will say things, you know, and maybe expect me to look a certain way, yes, but I mean, it’s just not realistic.

“I can only age the way I’m going to age, right? I’m the best I can be and I’m taking care of myself and doing things that I know will benefit the outside exterior of myself that people are seeing.

“But yeah, those people don’t know what’s happening on the inside, right? Because that’s what actually helps the outside.”

Advertisement Tiffani, who will celebrate her 50th birthday in January, shared that even in the past ten years, she has shifted her perspective and no longer worries about people’s opinions. She mentioned that when she turned 40, she didn’t feel completely confident. At that time, she felt a lot of self-imposed pressure to look her very best. Advertisement “I feel so much more at ease now than I did even ten years ago. I don’t know if it’s me just not giving a s***.” Advertisement The mother of two, who has a three-year-old son named Holt Fisher and a 13-year-old daughter named Harper, pointed out that her body underwent significant hormonal and mental changes during her pregnancies. Now, she’s “at a good place” and focused on “raising happy, health kids that are going to do well for themselves and society”. When it comes to staying healthy herself, she explained: “I’m doing it for myself, I’m doing it for my kids, my husband [Brady Smith]. “I want to be around for as long as possible of course, to be able to see my kids grow up and have kids of their own, and all those things that are much more important to me now.” Also Read Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ almost a month after movie’s local release The "Barbie" movie was taken out of theaters in Algeria this week.... Advertisement Advertisement