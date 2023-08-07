British-Pakistani TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen have been found guilty in a Leicister court for the murder of Saqib Hussain, who died in a car crash. The deceased had threatened to reveal details of his affair with Ansreen, prompting the tragic incident.

During the trial, it was revealed that Mahek Bukhari had set a trap for Hussain. She invited him to their house to return the money he had spent during their relationship. On the way to the house with his friend Hasim Ijazzuddin, they were ambushed and chased by two cars driven by Karwan and Jamal.

Although Karwan and Jamal were cleared of murder charges, they were convicted of manslaughter. The collision caused Ijazzuddin’s car to split into two and catch fire on the A46’s Six Hills junction.

After the verdicts, Deputy Inspector Mark Parish of Leicestershire Police condemned the “callous and cold-blooded attack,” stating that none of the defendants attempted to help the victims or seek assistance after the collision. Instead, they drove away and even passed by the collision site.

