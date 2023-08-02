Tom Brady’s 46th Birthday: No Plans With Irina Shayk

Tom Brady reportedly won’t be spending his alleged new lover Irina Shayk on his 46th birthday as he plans to spend his big day with his kids.

The NFL star recently sparked rumours with the Russian model after they were spotted getting cosy, and she spent the night at his Los Angeles home.

However, she will not be with him on his birthday, confirmed Us Weekly, revealing, “He’ll be spending his birthday with the loves of his life — his children.”

Brady “travelled to Africa and will be celebrating there with them,” the source said of his kids, son Benjamin, and daughter Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

The insider went on to insist that the athlete is “still seeing Irina” but “he won’t be spending his birthday with her.”

Following their loved-up car sighting, an insider told the publication at the time, “Tom and Irina have a very natural vibe.”

“They’re getting along great and [their] chemistry is already off the charts. It’s early, but they’re both happy and just going with the flow.”

The source said that even though Brady is “interested in getting to know Irina better,” but his main “priorities are focusing on his kids and just having fun.”

