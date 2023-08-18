Tory Lanez Breaks His Silence On Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez took to Instagram last Thursday to inform his fans that he will always defend his innocence, even after being convicted and sentenced to ten years in prison for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

Advertisement

The Canadian rapper, 31, asserted, “I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.” Nonetheless, on August 9, following a two-day hearing, Lanez, also known as Daystar Peterson, testified before Judge David Herriford and requested clemency and an opportunity to “prove” himself.

In the courtroom, Tory Lanez addressed Judge Herriford, stating, “I want to say that everything that I did wrong that night I take full responsibility for. I take full culpability for. And I am mature enough to say where I was wrong. If I could go into it, I would, but I know that this is not the place for that. But I do take responsibility for my wrongs.”

As per reports, parts of Lanez’s court transcript during the sentencing revealed his heartfelt statements:

“First, before I say anything about myself, I just want to pay my respects to everybody’s time in court. To the court clerks, to the bailiffs, to the prosecution, even the circumstances are grim. To my lawyers for coming in from where they came from. And, ultimately, also you, Mr. Herriford, your honor. I didn’t prepare some sort of statement today, nor did I coerce or was coerced by my lawyers or rehearsed anything with my lawyers. I did want to speak honestly with the most integrity and just be honest with you as much as I can. I have never been in the situation where I’m going through incarceration or being in court or being shackled and taken to and from by bailiffs and securities and stuff like that.”

“This is fairly new to me and despite my youth and the troubles that I’ve gone through as a youth, I made a decision and a promise to myself at a very young age to never land myself in the situation and the place that I’m standing right now where I’m awaiting a sentence that could potentially ruin my life or change my life for a very long time or for whatever time that is imposed. Better yet, my name is Daystar Peterson, as you know, your honor. What my name means is a biblical reference and what it means is a revolutionary light progression to my generation. And I was born to two very radical Christians. Rest in peace to my mother.”

In his closing words, Tory Lanez acknowledged his need for improvement: “I’m not a person who in any shape, way or form doesn’t believe in self-help. In fact, I thought that today in some sort of way, I would be able to get that on certain things that I’m still lacking. I do have a habitual disorder. I do have that. And, again, I’m not here to touch on any of the other subjects. I’m only here to talk to you about me and about, you know, my remorse in the situation. And my responsibility and culpability in the situation. And I just wanted to let you know that I truly am just trying to be a better person. And if you’ll allow me that chance, I promise that I will make your decision worth the while. But I will also make your decision make sense. And I can prove to you that I will do this right, if you give me another chance at my life. That’s all I want to say, your honour.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.