Tota Roy Chowdhury Applauds Ranveer Singh’s Performance in RRKPK

Tota Roy Chowdhury praised Karan Johar for crafting the Dola Re Dola sequence in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Chowdhury said that Ranveer Singh is “easily the best dancer, one of the best dancers around.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is receiving all the love from fans since its release on July 28.

Karan Johar’s movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” premiered last week and has been receiving immense love from the audience. Actors Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury, in particular, are earning praise for their captivating performance in the sequence of Dola Re Dola.

In a recent interview, Chowdhury extended his congratulations to Karan for crafting such a remarkable sequence and also provided intriguing details about his character, Chondon Chatterjee, in the film. Let’s take a closer look at his remarks.

During a recent interview, Tota Roy Chowdhury revealed that Karan Johar was explicit in his intention to avoid portraying the character of Chondon Chatterjee, played by Chowdhury, as a mere caricature.

He also added that “It (Chatterjee’s character) should be somebody confident in his own skin, somebody who celebrates the idea of culture, of his dance form, of his art, if I may call it.” The character of Chondon Chatterjee was portrayed with utmost precision for this specific reason.

Tota Roy Chowdhury, known for his work in Bengali cinema, discussed his experience performing in the Dola Re Dola sequence alongside Ranveer Singh in the film. He praised Karan Johar for conceiving and executing such a unique sequence, stating that such intricately crafted dance sequences are a rare sight in Hindi films. Tota also revealed that he dedicated months to rehearsing his dance portions for the film.

When questioned about collaborating with Singh, the 47-year-old actor shared his experience. The actor said that the Gully Boy actor is “easily the best dancer, one of the best dancers around.”

Tota Roy Chowdhury also expressed that working with Ranveer Singh was an absolute pleasure due to the actor’s abundant positivity and enthusiasm on the set. “He’s such a lovely human being, not one mean bone in his body. He’s always so open, nice, always smiling, and always making the other person feel important. He’s a different breed altogether. They don’t make human beings like him anymore,” Chowdhury added.

In the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury are joined by a star-studded cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

