Tragic Passing Of Mamma Mia Actor Chris Peluso At Age 40

Chris Peluso, a Broadway performer and singer renowned for his roles in Mamma Mia!, has passed away at 40 years old.

According to Playbill, Peluso’s family confirmed his sudden demise on August 15. He is survived by his spouse Jessica Gomes, whom he wedded in 2018, and his two young children, Aria Li and Caio Lian. The University of Michigan, where Peluso studied, also paid tribute to him on the Instagram page of its musical-theatre department.

Linda Goodrich, interim chair of the university’s musical-theatre department, penned a heartfelt message in remembrance of Peluso. She highlighted his significant contributions, including his Broadway debut in Assassins, roles in Lestat, The Glorious Ones, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. In 2008, he portrayed Sky in Mamma Mia! on Broadway and Fiyero in Wicked on tour.

Goodrich expressed condolences to his family and shared the sentiment of loss felt by the Michigan Musical Theatre family.

After the news of Peluso’s passing emerged, numerous tributes poured in, notably from fellow University of Michigan alumnus and composer Justin Paul, who shared a series of prayer-hand emojis on the school’s tribute post.

Desi Oakley, another Broadway star, also paid tribute, mentioning how much she had learned from Peluso’s kindness and professionalism. She extended her heartfelt wishes to those who were closely connected with him.

