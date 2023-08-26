Travis Barker sweetly kisses Kourtney Kardashian’s baby bump.

The 47-year-old drummer of Blink-182, Travis Barker, posted an endearing snapshot on Instagram Friday, capturing a tender moment as he planted a kiss on the baby bump of Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian.

“Life is like a box of chocolates,” Barker wrote in his caption, while his wife — who is expecting a baby boy — sweetly wrote “my babies,” in the comments section of the post.