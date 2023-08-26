Travis Barker sweetly kisses Kourtney Kardashian’s baby bump.

Miley Cyrus opens up on differences between her and father
Travis Barker is dedicating valuable moments to be with his expectant spouse, Kourtney Kardashian.
The 47-year-old drummer of Blink-182, Travis Barker, posted an endearing snapshot on Instagram Friday, capturing a tender moment as he planted a kiss on the baby bump of Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian.
“Life is like a box of chocolates,” Barker wrote in his caption, while his wife — who is expecting a baby boy — sweetly wrote “my babies,” in the comments section of the post.
Within the series of images shared in a carousel format, a particular snapshot captured the scene: 44-year-old Kardashian reclining on what seemed to be a bed, her white tank top pulled up to uncover her pregnant abdomen above loosely buttoned jeans.
The photograph showcased Barker’s presence as well, with the back of his head visible while he gently supported his wife’s baby bump and planted an affectionate kiss on it.
Another image from the same post featured the drummer donning a black wig, offering fans a sneak peek into how he might appear with longer hair as opposed to his well-known shaved head.
