Twitter Buzzes Over Sarmad Khoosat’s “Zindagi Tamasha”

After its YouTube release on Friday, the film “Zindagi Tamasha” by acclaimed filmmaker Sarmad Sultan Khoosat has been receiving immense praise on Twitter. Despite facing several challenges in reaching the audience, the movie’s captivating narrative and thought-provoking themes have deeply resonated with viewers.

Originally slated for a theatrical release in Pakistan on March 18, 2022, “Zindagi Tamasha” encountered unexpected hurdles due to its sensitive portrayal of certain themes and characters. As a result, the cinematic release was indefinitely postponed, generating curiosity among fans and Twitter users about the reasons behind its recurrent cancellations. However, amidst the controversies, many are hailing it as the “most authentic” Pakistani film ever.

Twitter users expressed their fascination, with one viewer questioning the film’s ban and praising its honest depiction of religious-hypocritical standards prevalent in Pakistani urban society. Another viewer commended the film’s content and Sarmad Khoosat’s exceptional filmmaking skills, becoming a lifelong fan after being moved by his earlier work, “Manto.”

Watched #ZindagiTamasha, a film banned in Pakistan. The film truly depicts the religious-hypocritic standards of the typical Pakistani urban society. Wondering what the hell made the justification to ban the film? pic.twitter.com/R0lMcBDJZg — Majid Khan Momand (@Majid_Momand) July 29, 2023

Half way into Zindagi Tamasha and the constant heart ache I’m feeling is just beyond…..

I knew it, Sarmad khosat production never disappoint in terms of Content, quality and production.

Watched his Manto and I’m his fan for life since.#ZindagiTamasha pic.twitter.com/LRStN4vjei — Surreal (@saryal_says) August 4, 2023

why there was all the fuss and the controversy around it? I just watched zindagi tamasha and truly it’s thought provoking and heart touching watch. it’s a journey of a man who lives a simple life and one harmless interest of his triggers the “perfect” maulvis of our society. pic.twitter.com/WXat9HT2na — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) August 4, 2023

I just finished watching Zindagi Tamasha, what a brilliant film. How subtly it exposed the culture of our 'muslim' country where having a facade of being a true muslim is more important and respected than ACTUALLY being a true muslim. #ZindagiTamasha — Maahnoor Khan (@khan_maahnoor) August 4, 2023

The film’s ability to provoke thought and shed light on the complex social and cultural nuances of Pakistani society garnered admiration from viewers. People praised Khoosat’s courage in addressing sensitive subjects despite facing opposition, calling the film both horrifying and heartrending.

absolutely stunned by Zindagi Tamasha. if the rightwing campaign against the film horrified you, it will leave you heartbroken by the time the film is over. — Saba Imtiaz (@SabaImtiaz) August 4, 2023

we’re so lucky to see sarmad khoosat’s art and have a filmmaker like him who highlights controversial yet harsh reality of our society. just started watching zindagi tamasha and I just want to say what a loss. this movie deserved a cinematic release. pic.twitter.com/sQQNSQneuJ — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) August 4, 2023

This movie is the true depiction of the saying "When you show mirror to the society they become your enemies" . it shows the narrow mindedness of the people and society. When you held accountable for their deeds they will make you a worst example. #Sarmadkhosat #zindagitamasha pic.twitter.com/gZ1NaQIyL7 — Saad Khan (@Saadkhan15_) August 4, 2023

#ZindagiTamasha is such a heartfelt movie. You can watch every Hollywood movie and it still won’t fill the void left by the lack of well written local films. A tragedy that we’re deprived of watching this in cinema. Kudos to @KhoosatFilms and team for such a beautiful film. pic.twitter.com/IkN5Wy3eib — π∆ (@not_achef) August 4, 2023

“Zindagi Tamasha” had already made a significant impact when it premiered at the 24th International Busan Film Festival in 2019, receiving accolades from the audience and critics alike. It continued to solidify its reputation as a compelling masterpiece of cinema, earning further recognition at the 2021 Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles.

