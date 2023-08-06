Twitter Buzzes Over Sarmad Khoosat’s “Zindagi Tamasha”

Advertisement
After its YouTube release on Friday, the film “Zindagi Tamasha” by acclaimed filmmaker Sarmad Sultan Khoosat has been receiving immense praise on Twitter. Despite facing several challenges in reaching the audience, the movie’s captivating narrative and thought-provoking themes have deeply resonated with viewers.

Originally slated for a theatrical release in Pakistan on March 18, 2022, “Zindagi Tamasha” encountered unexpected hurdles due to its sensitive portrayal of certain themes and characters. As a result, the cinematic release was indefinitely postponed, generating curiosity among fans and Twitter users about the reasons behind its recurrent cancellations. However, amidst the controversies, many are hailing it as the “most authentic” Pakistani film ever.

Twitter users expressed their fascination, with one viewer questioning the film’s ban and praising its honest depiction of religious-hypocritical standards prevalent in Pakistani urban society. Another viewer commended the film’s content and Sarmad Khoosat’s exceptional filmmaking skills, becoming a lifelong fan after being moved by his earlier work, “Manto.”

The film’s ability to provoke thought and shed light on the complex social and cultural nuances of Pakistani society garnered admiration from viewers. People praised Khoosat’s courage in addressing sensitive subjects despite facing opposition, calling the film both horrifying and heartrending.

“Zindagi Tamasha” had already made a significant impact when it premiered at the 24th International Busan Film Festival in 2019, receiving accolades from the audience and critics alike. It continued to solidify its reputation as a compelling masterpiece of cinema, earning further recognition at the 2021 Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles.

