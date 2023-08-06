Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed spotted together in a party

The couple clarify their current status as a couple.

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, two charming personalities in the Pakistani showbiz scene, make an absolutely adorable celebrity couple. Their relationship was often in the spotlight due to rumors of their separation, but they’ve now put those to rest. The couple was seen together during the Eid festivities, taking the opportunity to clarify their current status as a couple.

Recently, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed have been enjoying quality time with their close friends and family. They were previously in Lahore, where they had a wonderful time with their loved ones. The duo shared a delightful dinner and enjoyed a musical evening in the company of their friends. Notably, Qasim Yar Tiwana, Aima Baig, and Adnan Qazi were also present at the gathering. Urwa Hocane shared some lovely pictures featuring herself with Farhan Saeed, and Aima Baig also shared some photos from the event.

