‘Used to be Young’: Miley Cyrus Exudes Emotional Strain in New Track”

Miley Cyrus is currently experiencing a departure from her “Younger Now” phase. The renowned artist unveiled a poignant new music video for her current single, “Used to Be Young,” where she contemplates her past partying days while grappling with the realization of her transformation into a different individual.

In a press release, Cyrus, aged 30, described the tear-inducing ballad, stating, “This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are, and celebrating who we will become.” She further shared her sense of pride when reflecting on her history and optimism when envisioning the future. Cyrus continued, expressing gratitude to her devoted fans who consistently transform her dreams into reality, and dedicating the song to them.

The lyrics of “Used to Be Young” delve into Cyrus’s previous years of revelry, highlighting her lack of regret for those experiences despite uncovering a new sense of purpose as she has matured. She croons on the track, “I know I used to be crazy / Messed up, but God was it fun / I know I used to be wild / That’s ’cause I used to be young.” The lyrics also emphasize that the nights she once considered wasted were not truly wasted, and she recalls each one with clarity, encapsulating her acknowledgment of her past self.

