Usher speaks out on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson controversy

Usher talked to People magazine about the recent issue while promoting his new song “Good Good.” To explain, Keke Palmer’s partner, Darius Jackson, openly criticized her for wearing clothes he thought were too revealing.

Setting the record straight about the situation, Usher stated, “I believe that various interpretations of what transpired ultimately lead you back to the idea of simply having a great time in Las Vegas. That’s what I hope people took away from it.”

He further added, “Rather than being a discussion about the specifics, it was more about capturing the essence of us enjoying ourselves in front of the audience, or a conversation about that particular song.” Alongside this, he also shared his thoughts on internet culture in general.

Usher mentions the internet culture

Expanding on the aftermath of the viral comment, Usher explained, “Every night, I’m contemplating how the world will now respond to this moment I share with whoever I’ve chosen to sing to.

However, it was a pop moment, and it was enjoyable to spark a conversation. We maintain a lighthearted approach. I don’t anticipate any negative repercussions occurring in Las Vegas.”