Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Usher speaks out on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson controversy

Usher speaks out on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson controversy

Articles
Advertisement
Usher speaks out on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson controversy

Usher speaks out on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson controversy

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Usher spoke to People about having a good time in Las Vegas.
  • He said that the matter was blown out of proportion even after clarifications.
  • This comes ahead of his new single release.
Advertisement

A month after Darius Jackson criticized Keke Palmer’s outfit in public, Usher has now talked about it. Usher spoke during an interview with People while promoting his new song “Good Good.”

He discussed the situation between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson from last month. Usher shared his thoughts on internet culture and explained why he didn’t want to comment earlier. Here’s what Usher said about the situation.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Usher (@usher)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Usher talked to People magazine about the recent issue while promoting his new song “Good Good.” To explain, Keke Palmer’s partner, Darius Jackson, openly criticized her for wearing clothes he thought were too revealing.

Setting the record straight about the situation, Usher stated, “I believe that various interpretations of what transpired ultimately lead you back to the idea of simply having a great time in Las Vegas. That’s what I hope people took away from it.”

He further added, “Rather than being a discussion about the specifics, it was more about capturing the essence of us enjoying ourselves in front of the audience, or a conversation about that particular song.” Alongside this, he also shared his thoughts on internet culture in general.

Usher mentions the internet culture

Expanding on the aftermath of the viral comment, Usher explained, “Every night, I’m contemplating how the world will now respond to this moment I share with whoever I’ve chosen to sing to.

Advertisement

However, it was a pop moment, and it was enjoyable to spark a conversation. We maintain a lighthearted approach. I don’t anticipate any negative repercussions occurring in Las Vegas.”

Also Read

Barbillion! Barbie makes history by grossing over $1 billion at the Box Office
Barbillion! Barbie makes history by grossing over $1 billion at the Box Office

'Barbie' Creates History with Over $1 Billion in Global Box Office Earnings....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story