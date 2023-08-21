Ushna Shah enjoying the Cricket vibe with her husband

Ushna Shah Writes Heartfelt Note For Hamza After His Golf Tournament Victory
Ushna Shah, recently married, shares glimpses of her joyful married life. Ushna's...
Ushna Shah, a highly talented actress, has consistently showcased her remarkable abilities with every endeavor she undertakes. Her career has been adorned with impressive projects, and she’s often in the headlines for her outspoken views. Ushna’s announcement of her marriage to Hamza Amin was met with joy by her devoted fans. Their wedding was a splendid affair, brimming with love, music, and dancing, and it drew attendance from nearly every corner of the industry.
Since tying the knot, the couple has been on a journey to various destinations, exploring the world together. Presently, they find themselves in Florida, where they are fervent supporters of the T10 team, New York Warriors, alongside other notable celebrities. Their adventures are filled with excitement and watching them enjoy life together is a delightful experience for their fans.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.