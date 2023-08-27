Ushna Shah reveals that she keeps checking her Husband’s Phone

Ushna Shah is a talented and beautiful Pakistani TV and film actress.

Recently, she tied the knot with Hamza Amin, a golf player from Austria.

She emphasized that after marriage, there shouldn’t be any secrets like phone passcodes.

Ushna Shah, a talented and beautiful Pakistani TV and film actress, has graced many popular TV shows like “Habs,” “Bashar Momin,” “Balaa,” “Lashkara,” and “Alif Allah Aur Insan.” Recently, she tied the knot with Hamza Amin, a golf player from Austria. Ushna occasionally visits her husband during her holidays, and she recently shared pictures from their trip to the USA.

In a recent appearance on the show “Had Kardi” with Momin Saqib, Ushna discussed the topic of spouses checking each other’s phones. She expressed her belief that wives have the right to check their husbands’ phones, and husbands shouldn’t mind it. Ushna clarified that she doesn’t advocate for regular phone checks but believes that if it does happen, husbands shouldn’t panic or feel worried. For instance, some men hide their screens by placing their phones upside down, which she considers inappropriate. She emphasized that after marriage, there shouldn’t be any secrets like phone passcodes.

Ushna also shared that her husband has shared his phone passcodes with her, highlighting the importance of trust and transparency in a marriage. She firmly stated that cheating should have no place in a marriage, and both partners should maintain a clear and honest track record after tying the knot.

