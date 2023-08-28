Ushna Shah Shares Perspective On Checking Husband’s Phone

Ushna Shah, a stunning and multi-talented Pakistani TV and film actress, has been a notable presence in various renowned TV shows such as “Habs,” “Bashar Momin,” “Balaa,” “Lashkara,” and “Alif Allah Aur Insan.” Recently, she tied the knot with Hamza Amin, an Austrian golf player. Ushna often visits her husband during her holidays and recently shared pictures from her trip to the USA with him.

Expressing her viewpoint, Ushna Shah believes that wives have the right to check their husbands’ phones. Additionally, she emphasized that husbands shouldn’t feel uncomfortable if their wives decide to do so. She clarified, “I am not suggesting that wives should constantly monitor their husbands’ phones, but if they choose to, husbands should not become anxious or apprehensive about it. For instance, some men place their phones face down to hide the screen; this is incorrect! After marriage, the need for phone locks should not arise.” Ushna also mentioned that her husband has shared his phone passwords with her. “Infidelity should not be a concern after marriage. It’s important for everyone to maintain transparency and an unblemished record after getting married,” Ushna concluded.

