Usman Mukhtar open up about his relation with his wife

Usman Mukhtar stands out as a truly skilled actor and director. His fans hold his work in high regard, and he’s quite selective when it comes to choosing projects. Usman has showcased his talents in theater, television dramas, and films, even earning recognition for his directing work on award-winning short films. Known for his introverted nature, his followers eagerly anticipate whatever creative endeavors he pursues next.

He recently made an appearance on the show where he took viewers on a tour of his favorite childhood spots in the city and shared some of his thoughts.

During his appearance, Usman shared his perspective on the timing of marriage. He emphasized that getting married early or later in life doesn’t inherently make a difference. What truly matters is marrying the right person for you, whether that happens sooner or later. He went on to discuss his relationship with his wife, Zunaira Inam. Usman highlighted that their strong foundation of friendship is the cornerstone of their relationship. They initially met through mutual friends and eventually became a couple. He expressed the enduring value of their friendship.

In the conversation, Usman also delved into his understanding of love. He pointed out that love goes beyond romantic relationships between partners or spouses. Love encompasses every connection a person has, including the love for one’s mother and the love found in friendships and various other relationships. Usman stressed that love shouldn’t be confined to mere romantic aspects; it’s a powerful force that permeates all aspects of our lives.

