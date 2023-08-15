Vahbiz Dorabjee Opens Up On Being Body-Shamed

Vahbiz Dorabjee recently used her social media platform to criticize individuals who subjected her to online criticism for sharing a Barbie video. While this might appear to be an example of a strong woman defending herself, the actress emphasizes that there is a deeper significance to her actions. She explains, “I am particularly sensitive about this topic due to its personal nature. During my upbringing, I witnessed similar occurrences within my own household, involving my mother.”

Going into specifics about her mother’s struggles, Dorabjee recounts, “My mother had previously held the title of Miss Pune and possessed an exquisite and slender physique. However, following the birth of my brother and me, she experienced weight gain, leading to numerous instances where people belittled her. I witnessed her tears and observed her inability to voice her thoughts freely.”

Nonetheless, when Vahbiz Dorabjee herself faced trolling due to health-related weight gain, she chose not to remain passive. Instead, she chose to counter such negativity and express her opinions. She asserts, “Drawing strength from my mother’s example, even if she could not voice her own opinions, I possess a platform to do so, and I will utilize it.” She admits that she did not always possess this level of resilience, acknowledging that in the past, hurtful comments affected her deeply. She remarks, “During the initial stages of my career, I was relatively slender. However, due to health issues, I began gaining weight and subsequently faced extensive criticism. This phase was incredibly challenging, and my self-confidence was shattered. I would break down and weep, questioning the price I was paying. However, this consistent negativity transformed me into an unyielding individual. It took me several years to accept myself and reconcile with the fact that losing weight wouldn’t be easy. This self-acceptance led to a shift in my perception of my body, and as I began to respect myself, those around me followed suit.”

At present, Vahbiz Dorabjee is content and unperturbed by negative remarks, thanks to her resolute stance. She states, “The trolling has somewhat subsided. People familiar with me or my followers are aware that I feel comfortable in my own skin and will respond resolutely when questioned or trolled about my appearance.” She goes on to share how many women reach out to her after viewing her posts, sharing their own experiences. “This isn’t just confined to actors. Women who are on the curvier side encounter this issue regularly. As I address this topic on my social media, numerous women approach me to discuss their daily struggles. If I can inspire even a few of them to develop the confidence to stand up for themselves, I would consider it a positive outcome,” she concludes.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.