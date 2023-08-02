Vaibhavi Merchant Discloses Alia Bhatt Seeks Shah Rukh Khan’s Guidance for ‘Tum Kya Mile’

Vaibhavi Merchant has collaborated with Karan Johar for many years.

Merchant says that Johar is a keen learner and pays tribute to other filmmakers.

Alia Bhatt visited Shah Rukh Khan for a day to prep for Tum Kya Mile.

Advertisement

Having served as a choreographer for more than twenty years, Vaibhavi Merchant finds a unique opportunity when collaborating with Karan Johar. In their partnership for “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” she gets to co-create the entire film, given that the songs play a crucial role in the movie’s storytelling, akin to the significance of chiffon in a Yash Chopra song or drama in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali dance number.

In an interview, Vaibhavi Merchant shares insights into collaborating with Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. She also pays tribute to legendary filmmakers Yash Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Additionally, she talks about the unique experience of recreating the iconic song “Dola Re Dola” with two male actors. Here are the edited excerpts from the exclusive conversation.

The filmmaker has paid tribute to several renowned directors, including Manmohan Desai, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, and Yash Chopra, through his work. He has also been inspired by Sanjay for his vibrant energy and dramatic flair.

His movies serve as a heartfelt homage to the golden era of Hindi cinema, which he believes some of today’s younger generation may not be familiar with, having experienced the best of both worlds during that time.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Vaibhavi Merchant (@vaibhavi.merchant) Advertisement

Karan Johar, just like me, has always been a cinema enthusiast and a keen learner. He emphasizes the significance of observing and understanding other filmmakers’ techniques, including their errors. Interestingly, in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, there is a departure from Karan Johar’s usual style, as the film does not feature any foreign locations, which is quite unexpected (laughs). He said, “Let’s pay a tribute to Yash uncle.”

Unlike most directors who aim to establish their own artistic prowess, Karan Johar stands out as a unique individual who seeks to pay homage to other directors’ work.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Vaibhavi Merchant (@vaibhavi.merchant)

He brings joy to the process by extending his love for those movies to his entire team, including technicians, crew members, and actors, with the ultimate goal of delighting the viewers.

We had a clear vision that the songs should complement the characters of Rocky and Rani in appearance. Fortunately, Rani’s wardrobe consists solely of saris, which makes it easier for the songs to align with her character.

Advertisement

It would have been challenging if she had to switch between luxury brands like LV or Gucci and then transition into saris. The choice of material for her sarees, like chiffon, adds to the seamless flow and grace of her character.

Despite the expected comparisons, the team remained undeterred and did not let it affect them. They didn’t see pointing fingers as a significant revelation. When the song was initially released, viewers appreciated it as a standalone sequence. However, now that the film is out, it has received widespread acclaim.

The team was aware that they had given their best despite challenging circumstances. They even witnessed an actress nursing her baby during the takes, and they have personal stories behind every shot that was showcased.

Also Read Tota Roy Chowdhury Applauds Ranveer Singh’s Performance in RRKPK Tota Roy Chowdhury praised Karan Johar for crafting the Dola Re Dola...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.