Varun Dhawan and Director Atlee Team Up for VD18 Shoot

Over the past weeks, Varun Dhawan’s performance in “Bawaal” has been widely applauded, with the film also featuring Janhvi Kapoor, garnering social media acclaim from fans. In May of this year, Varun’s collaborated with director Atlee and producer Murad Khetani for an action-packed entertainer, led by Tamil filmmaker Kalees.

Joining the cast subsequently were Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside the Bawaal star for the anticipated #VD18. The movie is reportedly set for release on May 31, 2024. As per the report, Varun was slated to begin shooting for VD18 on August 9, and recently, the actor was seen with director Atlee in Mumbai, marking the commencement of their action-packed project.

A video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram captures Varun Dhawan alongside director Atlee as they initiate filming for the forthcoming action-packed entertainer VD18 in Mumbai. The footage shows Varun sporting a white t-shirt and black pants, engaging in warm embraces with individuals on the set.

Discussing the filming of VD18, an insider familiar with the situation revealed, “Varun will be shooting for the film’s promo in Mumbai, and will be combining the schedule with a few important sequence shoots as well. The preparation is going on in full swing, while the makers are also simultaneously working on the plan to officially announce the movie with the promo that they are going to shoot tomorrow. It will be an entertaining promo packed with action and drama, and will feature VD in a never seen before avatar.”

In a special interview, Varun shared his enthusiasm for VD 18 and his collaboration with Atlee. While keeping most details under wraps, the Bawaal actor expressed his excitement, “All I can say is it’s a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all.”

