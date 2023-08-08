Varun Dhawan Set to Begin Shooting for Atlee’s Film Tomorrow

The film, spearheaded by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, created a buzz across the industry.

In a groundbreaking collaboration announced earlier this year, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, renowned director Atlee, and acclaimed producer Murad Khetani came together for an action-packed entertainer. The film, spearheaded by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, created a buzz across the industry. Joining the ensemble were the talented Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, further heightening anticipation for the project, tentatively set to hit theaters on May 31, 2024.

A fresh update from Pinkvilla adds a new layer of excitement to the much-awaited film. Varun Dhawan is all set to embark on an essential phase of production, starting tomorrow. The heart of this development lies in Varun’s shoot for the film’s promotional content, scheduled to take place in Mumbai. Notably, this shoot will encompass crucial sequences integral to the film’s storyline.

Sources close to the production revealed that preparations are in full swing, with the makers simultaneously orchestrating the official movie announcement alongside the promo’s shoot. Anticipation is mounting for what promises to be an exhilarating teaser filled with action and drama. Varun Dhawan, known for his dynamic on-screen presence, is expected to present audiences with an unexplored facet of his talent.

In a previous exclusive exchange with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan shared his enthusiasm for #VD18. Although tight-lipped about the finer details, he assured fans that the film would be a gripping mass-action entertainer, brimming with excitement. “I’m just going to give it my all,” the charismatic actor expressed, echoing his dedication to the project.

Adding to the growing anticipation, actress Wamiqa Gabbi, in a recent press release, expressed her delight and gratitude for being a part of this project, backed by the formidable duo of Atlee and Murad Khetani. Eager to collaborate with Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi’s sentiment mirrors the enthusiasm of the entire cast and crew.

As Varun Dhawan readies himself to bring his A-game to the promo shoot and pivotal sequences, fans can’t help but await the cinematic spectacle that #VD18 promises to be. With a blend of action, drama, and entertainment on the horizon, this collaboration is shaping up to be a cinematic treat that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact.

