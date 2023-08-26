Vatsal Sheth’s Touching Birthday Message for New Mom Ishita Dutta

Vatsal Sheth posted a series of pictures for Ishita Dutta’s birthday.

The pictures captured their journey from their early days to their new chapter as parents.

He said that she is an amazing wife and an extraordinary mother.

For Ishita Dutta’s birthday, Vatsal Sheth marked the occasion by posting several images that depicted their journey spanning “six incredible years” together. Vatsal Sheth, who is celebrating his actor-wife’s birthday, recently welcomed their newborn son Vaayu just last month.

On Saturday, Vatsal turned to Instagram, sharing a series of pictures showcasing various moments with Ishita, including from their early days and her tenderly holding their newborn son. He accompanied the images with a heartfelt caption dedicated to her.

Vatsal posted a series of adorable photos capturing their journey from their dating days. Ishita and Vatsal Sheth exchanged vows on November 28, 2017, after their romance blossomed during the filming of the TV show “Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar.”

In the caption, Vatsal wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life! Six amazing years of marriage and now, the start of a new chapter as parents. Your unwavering love and incredible strength continue to inspire me every day. Watching you embrace motherhood with such grace and tenderness fills my heart with immense pride. As we celebrate you today, know that you’re not just an amazing wife, but also an extraordinary mother. Here’s to the beautiful journey we’ve shared and the wonderful one that lies ahead. Happy Birthday! (red heart, baby face, cake emoticons) @ishidutta.” Ishita commented on the post and wrote, “Thank you (red heart emoticons) I love you.”

In the previous month, the couple had posted their initial picture with their recently born son, accompanied by a heartwarming caption. The shared Instagram post by Ishita and Vatsal expressed, “Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes.” Ishita and Vatsal revealed their pregnancy news on March 31. In the earlier months of this year, specifically in May, the couple transitioned to their new residence.

Regarding their professional endeavors, Ishita’s most recent appearance was in Ajay Devgn’s 2022 movie “Drishyam 2,” where she portrayed the character of Anju Salgaonkar, his daughter. Meanwhile, Vatsal has recently wrapped up filming for his inaugural Gujarati film, co-starring Helly Shah. The film’s title is yet to be disclosed by the creators.

