Vicky Kaushal Fondly Recalls ‘3 Best Days’ of Wedding with Katrina Kaif

  • Vicky and Katrina are one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood.
  • They had a private wedding in 2021.
  • Vicky described his wedding as the most incredible three days of his life.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif undeniably stand as one of the most cherished and renowned couples in the Bollywood scene. From their affectionate pictures to their endearing captions for each other, Vicky and Katrina consistently set a high bar for couple goals.

Their substantial social media following eagerly anticipates glimpses into their daily lives. During a recent interview, Vicky candidly discussed his married life with Katrina, highlighting their wedding as a standout three-day experience. He also touched upon the commonalities they share and how their family values have consistently aligned.

During an interview, Vicky Kaushal characterized his marriage to Katrina Kaif as the ‘most incredible three days of his life.’ He also shared that while they never formally discussed their partner preferences, they discovered a strong bond due to their aligned perspectives. Discussing their connection, Vicky said, “On a heart and soul level, you will find things you like about each other. We both look at life in a very simple way, prefer keeping professional and personal lives separate, and our family values have always aligned – that’s how our connection found its place.”

 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal concealed their relationship for several years until they eventually married in 2021. Gossips about their romance surfaced in 2019 after they were seen together at a Diwali celebration. On December 9, 2021, Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The wedding was a private event, attended solely by their closest friends and family.

Ever since their marriage, Katrina and Vicky have frequently exchanged affectionate posts. Just last month, on Katrina Kaif’s birthday, Vicky shared intimate photos of them together, accompanied by a heartfelt caption, “In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!” along with heart emojis.

