Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About Close Bond with Katrina Kaif

In a recent interview, actor Vicky Kaushal briefly discussed his married life with Katrina Kaif. The couple tied the knot in 2021.

Vicky described their wedding as the ‘most joyful moment’ of his life and revealed to Grazia India that he turns to Katrina first when he has news to share. Additionally, he also spoke about his way of expressing affection.

When Vicky Kaushal was questioned about his most cherished memory. He replied, “When I cracked my first audition and I told my mom about it and she started dancing.” He added, “My wedding, the happiest three days of my life, and many such moments, like even on film sets there have been moments when you feel like something special just happened. You felt it. Those moments are very special.”