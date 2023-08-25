Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About Close Bond with Katrina Kaif

Anil Kapoor’s Happy Expression as Vayu Rests on Sonam’s Shoulder
In a recent interview, actor Vicky Kaushal briefly discussed his married life with Katrina Kaif. The couple tied the knot in 2021.
Vicky described their wedding as the ‘most joyful moment’ of his life and revealed to Grazia India that he turns to Katrina first when he has news to share. Additionally, he also spoke about his way of expressing affection.
When Vicky Kaushal was questioned about his most cherished memory. He replied, “When I cracked my first audition and I told my mom about it and she started dancing.” He added, “My wedding, the happiest three days of my life, and many such moments, like even on film sets there have been moments when you feel like something special just happened. You felt it. Those moments are very special.”
When questioned about whom he contacts to share news, Vicky promptly mentions Katrina. When discussing his preferred way of expressing affection, the actor disclosed, “I am a typical Punjabi. Jhappi, a hug is always our love language.”
After a period of persistent speculation, Vicky and Katrina eventually married after keeping their relationship under wraps. The couple never officially acknowledged their romance until their discreet wedding in Rajasthan. In December 2021, they unveiled their relationship to the public through the initial snapshots from their wedding. The nuptials, attended by a limited group of close friends and family, stood out as a major event of the year.
Vicky Kaushal’s recent appearance was in “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” alongside Sara Ali Khan, directed by Laxman Utekar. The movie achieved moderate success at the box office. Vicky’s upcoming projects include Meghna Gulzar’s “Sam Bahadur,” set to release on December 1. He is also part of “The Great Indian Family” with Manushi Chhillar, and he features in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki” alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Moreover, Vicky has committed to two more forthcoming films, one of which stars Triptii Dimri, tentatively named “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.”
Meanwhile, Katrina is set to appear alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s film “Merry Christmas,” scheduled for release on December 15. Additionally, she will reunite with Salman Khan in the upcoming movie “Tiger 3.”
