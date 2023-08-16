Vijay Deverakonda Speaks About Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Myositis

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu created a memorable night at the Kushi musical concert that took place recently. During the event, the star of “Liger” also discussed Samantha’s experience dealing with the autoimmune condition Myositis. He shared details about the period when her health condition caused a pause in the filming of “Kushi” and explained why Samantha chose to share her struggles publicly.

Vijay Deverakonda expressed his desire for “Kushi” to be a hit so he can witness Samantha’s happiness, considering it his responsibility. He talked about Samantha’s challenges and health, saying, “More than me, I want to see Samantha smile. She went through a lot for this film. We began shooting in April 2022 with positivity. We were 60 percent done. Only around 30-35 percent of the shoot was remaining. By July, Samantha’s health declined. She informed us about her health issues. Shiva and I were like, ‘You look great. What’s wrong?’ We didn’t grasp it fully. Later, we understood her struggle.”

The “Arjun Reddy” star disclosed that Samantha distanced herself due to her health problems. He mentioned, “In July, while I was promoting another film, I learned about Sam’s health. Initially, she kept quiet about it. I told her that we are actors and storytellers. I believed we didn’t need to discuss our struggles openly. Eventually, Samantha felt it was her responsibility to talk about her health. She stopped engaging with us and avoided meeting us. Her condition was extremely serious. She faced numerous battles. At that point, she decided to share her story with everyone, to offer hope. Today, we met about 50-60 people [on August 15], and almost 40 individuals approached her, sharing how they dealt with health issues and how she inspired them. I think what Sam did was the right thing.”

Concluding his speech, the actor acknowledged that Samantha’s health hasn’t fully recovered; she still experiences severe headaches and sensitivity to bright lights. Nonetheless, she consistently shows up, dresses up, dances, and smiles, solely for her devoted fans. With “Kushi” gearing up for a major release on September 1, a special musical concert was held in Hyderabad on Independence Day eve. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha captivated the audience with their chemistry and dance performances to the title song of “Kushi.” Renowned music composer Hesham and singers like Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, and others also performed live on stage.

