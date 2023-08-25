“Vikings” Star Katheryn Winnick Looks Stunning in Latest Photo

Katheryn Winnick visited Iceland.

She posted a photo of her trip on Instagram.

Winnick is known for her role in “Vikings”.

On Friday, Katheryn Winnick delighted her numerous fans with a photo she captured during her recent journey to Iceland, leaving them utterly captivated.

Posting on Instagram, the “Vikings” actress uploaded her photo along with the accompanying caption, “Iceland, my heart is yours.”

Ragga Ragnars, the actress who portrayed Gunnhild in the popular TV series, joined numerous individuals in responding to Winnick’s photo within the comments.

Katheryn Winnick gained widespread recognition for her exceptional portrayal of Lagertha in the television series “Vikings.”

She made a recent appearance in the popular TV series “Big Sky.”

