Vivek Agnihotri Addresses ‘Lonely Deaths’ in Films After Nitin Desai’s Tragic Passing

Vivek Agnihotri tweeted about the state of Bollywood, calling it a “gloomy path”.

He described it as a “dark tunnel” that may lead some to contemplate ending their lives.

His tweet came in the wake of art director Nitin Desai’s passing.

Following the demise of acclaimed art director Nitin Desai, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to describe Bollywood as a ‘gloomy path’ in a recent tweet.

In a lengthy Twitter post, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri candidly discussed the state of Bollywood, entitling it ‘Lonely Death of Bollywood.’ He highlighted that in the industry, one can seemingly escape consequences for serious crimes like murder, terrorism, rape, or drunk driving.

However, he asserted that this facade eventually collapses when one’s relevance diminishes, referring to it as a ‘dark tunnel’ that may lead some to contemplate ending their lives.

Vivek wrote, “It’s a world were however successful you become, in the end, you are only a loser. In the end, everything is around you but nothing with you. For you. by you. Everything comes fast… fame, glory, money, fans, sycophants… covers, ribbons, women, affairs… everything you can associate with success, you get here. Also, Bollywood frees you from any kind of moral or ethical pressures. You can get away with murder, terrorism, rape or drunk driving.”

LONELY DEATHS OF BOLLYWOOD:

“Once money comes, it pours. You have always been a middle class. You don’t know what to do with this money. You invest big. Because people you trust, advise you to do so. What nobody tells is that in this bad world, never ever trust anyone. Slowly, new generation comes. You start becoming irrelevant. But your addiction to fame, money and relevance is so acute that you start demanding it. More you demand, more you become isolated. It’s a dark tunnel in which you just keep falling alone,” Vivek also added.

“Only you know what is happening in that tunnel. You want to talk but nobody is free. You talk to yourself. But you don’t even know how to listen to yourself. You have nothing to hold on to. You never invested in family, friends, values, morals, ethics, kindness, gratitude. So you have none. Since you have none, there is no money and fame. You invested in self, so you have only yourself. In its ugliest form. But you don’t like yourself without makeup. Without fans. All you are left with is a fan above you, on the ceiling. Sadly, this fan becomes your only fan which helps you bring an end to your lonely and miserable life. Some hang there, dying every moment. Some just hang themselves. This is the usual end,” The director of “The Kashmir Files” concluded his tweet.

Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet came in the wake of art director Nitin Desai’s passing. Nitin Desai was discovered deceased at his ND Studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning, and reports indicate that it was a case of suicide. Earlier in the day, Vivek expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of Nitin Desai.

