Wajahat Rauf give his statement on a “Haadsa” drama controversy

The drama has come under heavy criticism for its portrayal of rape survivors.

Wajahat Rauf wrote, "The last thing we would want to do is to be insensitive towards someone.

It is our opinion that it would be far more insensitive towards the victims.

The creators of the drama are facing allegations of causing distress to survivors of sexual assault. The lead role in the drama is portrayed by Hadiqa Kiani, who plays the role of a rape survivor. “Hadsa” was written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and produced by Shazia Wajahat and Wajahat Rauf. The drama has come under heavy criticism for its portrayal of the real-life experiences of rape survivors. The backlash against the drama began when a courageous survivor of a real-life motorway incident shared her pain and trauma. Prominent figures like Nadia Jamil, Nadia Afgan, Fareeha Idrees, and Tamkenat joined in expressing their support for her, and this prompted a strong response from virtually every social media user, condemning the drama makers.

Recently, producer Wajahat Rauf has issued a statement addressing the controversy surrounding “Hadsa.” He has responded to questions about the drama’s storyline and denied the accusation that it is based on the motorway incident. He clarified that the only similarity between the drama and the real-life incident is the location (the highway) where the event takes place.

To the questions: Is the drama Haadsa based on the motorway incident? If yes, did you take consent from the real victim before making a play on her life?, Wajahat Rauf replied, “The drama is not based on the motorway incident. The protagonist, her husband, her 3 children, the family dynamics, the police officers who investigate the crime, the reason behind the crime, the trial are all fictional. The only thing common in the story is the part about the place (highway) where the incident occurred. The crime highlighted in the play is a very serious issue existing in our society and we want to create content that raises awareness on this and other heinous crimes committed every day. In no way do we intend to or have taken one particular incident in mind when making our dramas or films. The aftermath of the crime, her fight against the culprits through a functional legal system and her stand against her own husband/mother in law is all fictional and created by the writer.”

He also replied to the questions which were asked about the ugly portrayal of the society’s treatment with rape victim. To the question, “Don’t you think it is insensitive to use dialogues like ‘Izzat wapis naheen ayay gee’ whereas we should be building a narrative that her izzat is not lost at all and that shame lies with the culprits and not her?, Wajahat Rauf wrote, “The last thing we would want to do is to be insensitive towards someone who has been a victim of this brutal crime. It is our opinion that it would be far more insensitive towards the victims if we did not adopt a condemnation tone; in that case one might argue that we are not at all familiar with the trauma that a rape victim goes through. Our writer did speak to actual victims who were willing to talk about their trauma and how they eventually coped with it and that is what is reflected in the play. A character should be judged after seeing her entire role. Judgement shouldn’t be passed on the basis of a glimpse of social media post. Writers and directors can show temporary weakness to show long term strength of a character that develops. Please treat this as a developing story and judge only at the end if you must”.

