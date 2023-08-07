Wamiqa Gabbi ‘Thrilled’ to Join Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh in Atlee’s Action-Packed Film

Wamiqa Gabbi is an accomplished actress who has worked in both Punjabi and South Indian films.

She is set to make her Bollywood debut in Atlee’s upcoming film.

The film is scheduled to release on May 31, 2024.

After receiving critical acclaim for her portrayal of Nilofer Qureshi in the recent star-studded web series “Jubilee,” Wamiqa Gabbi is now poised to make her mark in a prominent filmmaker’s upcoming venture.

Notably, this accomplished actress has left an indelible impression in both the Punjabi and South Indian film industries. As per reports, she is set to take on a significant role alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in the highly anticipated project by acclaimed director Atlee. This exciting development adds another layer to Gabbi’s already impressive career journey.

Atlee and Murad Khetani are teaming up for their upcoming Hindi production, the title of which is yet to be finalized. The untitled project, widely known as #VD18, is creating a buzz on social media and is scheduled to hit theaters on May 31, 2024.

The much-anticipated movie features Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles, with Keerthy making her Bollywood debut. Confirming her collaboration with the accomplished filmmaker, the South Indian actress expressed her excitement. The screenplay is penned by writer Kalees, renowned for his work on the Tamil film “Kee.”

Regarding the undertaking, Wamiqa Gabbi conveyed her enthusiasm and stated, “I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of this project. The opportunity to work alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh is definitely something I’m looking forward to. I have been looking and waiting to do a full commercial Hindi project and this is just it. And I’m really excited to be working and collaborating with Murad sir and Atlee”.

In addition to her involvement in Atlee’s upcoming film, Wamiqa is currently engrossed in a series of ongoing commitments. She is currently filming her next project in Budapest.

The actress, who has secured four roles under Vishal Bharadwaj, is eagerly anticipating the premiere of the director’s debut OTT series, “Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley.” Furthermore, she is looking forward to a film directed by Vishal Bharadwaj in collaboration with Netflix, titled “Khufiya,” where she stars alongside Tabu. Wamiqa has also featured in “Modern Love Chennai” and completed shooting for a short film named “Fursat,” co-starring Ishaan Khattar and Salman Yusuff Khan.

