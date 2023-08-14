Waseem Badami reveals the last days of Aamir Liaquat

Waseem Badami is a well-known Pakistani journalist and television host.

Waseem Badami is involved with the skin and beauty brand franchise ‘WB.’

He made an appearance on “The Talk Talk Show,” hosted by Hassan Choudary.

Advertisement

Waseem Badami is a well-known Pakistani journalist and television host who gained popularity through his engaging political talk show, 11th Hour. He became even more recognized when he co-hosted the Ramadan program “Shaan E Ramazan” alongside Junaid Jamshed. His cricket show “Har Lamha Purjosh” also boasts a significant viewership. Beyond his TV work, Waseem Badami is involved with the skin and beauty brand franchise ‘WB by Himani’. His strong presence on social media has garnered him a large fan following.

Recently, he made an appearance on a show, during this interview, Waseem Badami shared details about the final days of the late television anchor, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain. Waseem Badami said, “I have a lot of messages and voice notes of Aamir Bhai, they are still saved with me. I also remember my last call with him. I called him fifteen days before his death. We talked in detail, I would share a few things with you.

I was in London and he was dealing with that last controversy. He was already in a vulnerable state, he was getting a lot of backlash from all sides”.

He further added, “A lot of anchors tried to ask me about him but I didn’t add anything to the controversy, instead, I called him, he was completely shattered, I never found him this much weaker in life, he was crying like a child, I assured him of help, I said, ‘Aamir Bhai, everything will be fine’.

My last message to him was, ‘Please pick the phone up’ but he didn’t. I also called our mutual friend Minhaj to find out where Dr. Aamir Liaquat is, we could not meet him we could not trace him because he changed all his numbers, and no one knew about his whereabouts.

He was a splendid host and an amazing person, we all learned about hosting the Ramadan transmission from him. I wish he was alive”.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.