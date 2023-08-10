Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Mehar Bano latest dance video goes Viral

Watch: Mehar Bano latest dance video goes Viral

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Mehar Bano latest dance video goes Viral
Advertisement

Lollywood sensation Meher Bano has truly mastered the captivating skill of catching everyone’s attention with her irresistible charm.

The renowned star of “Meray Paas Tum Ho” has not only displayed her remarkable acting talents, but also showcased her elegance and unwavering commitment, amassing a substantial online fanbase.

While on her trip to the United States, the actress treated her admirers with a delightful video in which she gracefully danced to a trending tune. With her rhythmic movements and graceful sways, she effortlessly delighted her fans, leaving them thrilled and exhilarated.

Watch

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dressed in a vibrant orange tube top paired elegantly with matching cargo pants, Mehar exuded a stunning aura, her face illuminated by a radiant smile.

Despite her undeniable charm, only a handful took the time to admire her, as a wave of negativity surged through the comment section courtesy of other social media users and malicious trolls.

Mehar embarked on her journey in the entertainment world with the 2012 drama “Daagh,” a performance that earned her a nomination for the prestigious title of Best Television Actress. Subsequently, her star ascended with notable roles in “Mere Paas Tum Ho,” “Darling,” “Ghalati,” “Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3,” and “Meray Humnasheen.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to honor Queen’s death anniversary
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to honor Queen’s death anniversary

In a special commemoration, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story