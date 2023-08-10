Watch: Mehar Bano latest dance video goes Viral

Lollywood sensation Meher Bano has truly mastered the captivating skill of catching everyone’s attention with her irresistible charm.

The renowned star of “Meray Paas Tum Ho” has not only displayed her remarkable acting talents, but also showcased her elegance and unwavering commitment, amassing a substantial online fanbase.

While on her trip to the United States, the actress treated her admirers with a delightful video in which she gracefully danced to a trending tune. With her rhythmic movements and graceful sways, she effortlessly delighted her fans, leaving them thrilled and exhilarated.

Watch

Advertisement Dressed in a vibrant orange tube top paired elegantly with matching cargo pants, Mehar exuded a stunning aura, her face illuminated by a radiant smile. Despite her undeniable charm, only a handful took the time to admire her, as a wave of negativity surged through the comment section courtesy of other social media users and malicious trolls. Mehar embarked on her journey in the entertainment world with the 2012 drama “Daagh,” a performance that earned her a nomination for the prestigious title of Best Television Actress. Subsequently, her star ascended with notable roles in “Mere Paas Tum Ho,” “Darling,” “Ghalati,” “Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3,” and “Meray Humnasheen.” Advertisement

