What did Cillian Murphy correct Prince Harry about?

Cillian Murphy’s 6-year-old interaction with Prince Harry has become popular on social media.

The audio clip in the viral video has been proven false after investigation.

The audio used in the video was taken from a 2010 press interview for the movie Inception.

Oppenheimer made Murphy famous, so any video with him gains attention, even if it’s old. The video went viral not only because fans enjoyed seeing the two celebrities interacting but also because of their funny conversation.

Prince Harry : You are British..

The video shows the actor, Cillian Murphy, shaking hands with Prince Harry. The royal then asked him if he was British, and the 47-year-old actor replied, “No, I’m Irish.” But hilariously the Prince seemed to reiterate, “Ah, yeah, I know British,” Murphy smiled and explained, “No No No, it’s a big difference.” The camera jump cuts to the Duke of Sussex talking to someone else, as the Irish actor playfully glares at him in the background.

The video showing the interaction between Prince Harry and Cillian Murphy was not genuine. The altered audio and subtitles were easy to manipulate because Prince Harry's mouth wasn't visible due to the camera angle. The audio used in the video was taken from a 2010 press interview for the movie Inception, where the interviewer referred to both Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy as British. However, it's essential to know that Cillian Murphy was born in Douglas, Cork, and now lives in Dublin, though he lived in London before.