What is Cillian Murphy upcoming film about?

Cillian Murphy will be the main actor in the movie version of Claire Keegan’s book, “Small Things Like These.” The story, set around Christmas 1985, is about hidden surprises in a convent in a town from the past.
Cillian Murphy is playing the character Bill Furlong, a dad who finds hidden truths in a convent in the town. Other actors like Ciarán Hinds and Emily Watson are also part of the movie, but we don’t know their roles yet.
Murphy was in movies like A Quiet Place Part II and Batman trilogy, and he also starred in the hit movie Oppenheimer. Hinds was in The Wonder and Belfast, and he played Steppenwolf in Justice League. Watson is known for acting in God’s Creatures, The Happy Prince, and On Chesil Beach.
The book “Small Things Like These” by Claire Keegan, published in 2021, will be turned into a movie directed by Tim Mielants, who’s known for his work on Peaky Blinders.
The script is written by Enda Walsh. Big names like Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Claire Keegan herself are involved in making the film, making it a strong team effort.
The exact date when “Small Things Like These” will come out is still not known. Fans are excited to see Cillian Murphy again, especially after his great performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s movie. The filming for “Small Things Like These” took place in Ireland in March 2023, which might mean that the movie could be released around late 2023 or early 2024.
