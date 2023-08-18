Advertisement
When Cillian Murphy said Peaky Blinders role had effected his mental state








Cillian Murphy, renowned for his lead role as Tommy Shelby in the acclaimed series Peaky Blinders, offers an insightful perspective on the multifaceted nature of acting and the diverse paths artists tread in their creative journey.

However, this journey is not without its challenges. Murphy candidly reveals that the deeper immersion into a character’s psyche can sometimes take a toll on an actor’s mental and emotional well-being.

 

In a 2019 interview with Esquire, Cillian Murphy, renowned for his portrayal of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, disclosed that immersing himself entirely into his characters has caused his wife, artist Yvonne McGuinness, and their children, Malachy (13) and Aran (12), to experience a certain emotional detachment during his filming periods.

In the interview Cillian said, “When you’re in the world of film and television acting, you don’t just sit idle in a trailer, passing time with puzzles or other activities. It’s a sudden shift from that calm to being fully engaged. If you start from a complete stop, it just doesn’t click.

I’m not constantly speaking like Tommy in my everyday life, but I have to get close. So, it’s true – I’m not fully present during filming. And when we’re shooting, I don’t socialize; I head home, focus on my lines, and rest.”

Furthermore, he elaborated that embodying Shelby’s character entails shouldering the emotional burden of harrowing wartime memories.

He described this as an exceptionally demanding challenge for any actor, and he coined this approach as a method to ‘Momentarily detach from reality.’

