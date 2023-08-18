In a 2019 interview with Esquire, Cillian Murphy, renowned for his portrayal of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, disclosed that immersing himself entirely into his characters has caused his wife, artist Yvonne McGuinness, and their children, Malachy (13) and Aran (12), to experience a certain emotional detachment during his filming periods.

In the interview Cillian said, “When you’re in the world of film and television acting, you don’t just sit idle in a trailer, passing time with puzzles or other activities. It’s a sudden shift from that calm to being fully engaged. If you start from a complete stop, it just doesn’t click.

I’m not constantly speaking like Tommy in my everyday life, but I have to get close. So, it’s true – I’m not fully present during filming. And when we’re shooting, I don’t socialize; I head home, focus on my lines, and rest.”