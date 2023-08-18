Advertisement
When Dwayne Johnson 'fell in love' with Priyanka Chopra 'We had that connection'







  • Dwayne Johnson in a 2017 interview opened up about his relationship with Priyanka Chopra.
  • PC’s role in the Baywatch movie was originally written for a man.
  • Johnson went into dept about Chopra’s character.
Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra became fast friends when they met for the first time. To say they got along well is an understatement.

In an interview in 2017, the star of the movie “Moana” talked about how much he liked Priyanka Chopra. It turns out they both had the same agent, which gave them a chance to talk and get to know each other. Let me tell you what happened.

In an interview with Now Showing in 2017, the former wrestler confessed, “I love this woman, it’s funny when she [Priyanak Chopra] came to America. She was over here, signed with our agency, with my agent, and we immediately had that connection.”

The actor explained he immediately got on a call with the Bollywood actress, and they “vibed” instantly. Johnson said, “We share the same DNA, the same ambition.” Not only did the 51-year-old “fall in love,” the duo also wondered if Chopra can be in Baywatch. He stated, “We had this crazy idea that she would be an amazing villain on Baywatch.”

Johnson went into dept about Chopra’s character, Victoria Leeds, “I think in order to play a villain, the greatest of villains have this great quality and capacity and depth, and that’s exactly what Priyanka has.”

