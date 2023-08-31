Millie Bobby Brown once auditioned for a movie with Hugh Jackman
Vin Diesel has publicly invited Dwayne Johnson to join the Fast & Furious business, but Dwayne Johnson had already expressed his unambiguous denial of any such possibility.
Johnson expressed his support for the franchise and its players in an interview with CNN while reiterating his steadfast resolve to forgo any potential comeback.
This decision wasn’t made on a whim; Johnson had already communicated his stance to Diesel several months prior.
Johnson mentioned, “I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”
He had stated his continued support for the other members of the cast and the general success of the franchise, but he had also made it quite plain that he had no interest in returning to his previous position.
However, He objected to Diesel’s offer to the public, particularly because it mentioned personal matters like Diesel’s kids and the late Paul Walker.
Johnson had considered this tactic as manipulative, stressing that these private matters had no place in the conversation.
