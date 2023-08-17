When Gwyneth Paltrow turned down Leonardo DiCaprio

Gwyneth Paltrow highlighted Leonardo DiCaprio’s unsuccessful advances.

A 1994 photo sparks curiosity in Gwyneth, Leo’s past.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a funny and slightly awkward story about a time when she and Leonardo DiCaprio were younger.

Leo tried to flirt with Gwyneth, but she politely turned him down. This happened in the mid-90s when chokers were trendy and grunge music was popular. Gwyneth, who was 21, and Leo, who was 19, were together in New York City for a movie awards event. It was a memorable moment from their past.