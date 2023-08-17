Advertisement
When Gwyneth Paltrow turned down Leonardo DiCaprio

  • Gwyneth Paltrow highlighted Leonardo DiCaprio’s unsuccessful advances.
  • A 1994 photo sparks curiosity in Gwyneth, Leo’s past.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a funny and slightly awkward story about a time when she and Leonardo DiCaprio were younger.

Leo tried to flirt with Gwyneth, but she politely turned him down. This happened in the mid-90s when chokers were trendy and grunge music was popular. Gwyneth, who was 21, and Leo, who was 19, were together in New York City for a movie awards event. It was a memorable moment from their past.

During his youthful and charming phase, Leonardo gathered his courage to take a step forward. However, Gwyneth had a different recollection to share, saying: “He tried back in the day. But he was already like, you know, he was very loose with the goods from when he was 19.”

Gwyneth, always tactful, didn’t reveal all the details about when this charming moment happened. But a bit of digging shows that they were photographed together in 1994, all dressed up and prepared to have a great time at the 65th Annual National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards.

