Barbie became the biggest movie of the year undoubtably just after a month of its release.

Margot Robbie opened up about feeling embarrassed when her Barbie photos went viral.

She talked about an embarrassing moment on The Tonight Show.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie movie became very popular and got great reviews. It made over $1 billion since July 21, which is a lot of money.

The director, Greta Gerwig, became the first female director to reach this amount. It’s the biggest movie since Avengers: Endgame before the pandemic. In the world of movie follow-ups, Barbie did really well in theaters. But did you know that in 2022, the main actors of the movie were really surprised and upset when pictures from the movie taken by paparazzi got shared a lot online? Here’s what happened.