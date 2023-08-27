Advertisement
When Margot Robbie opened up about ‘Most humiliating’ moment from Barbie

  • Barbie became the biggest movie of the year undoubtably just after a month of its release.
  • Margot Robbie opened up about feeling embarrassed when her Barbie photos went viral.
  • She talked about an embarrassing moment on The Tonight Show.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie movie became very popular and got great reviews. It made over $1 billion since July 21, which is a lot of money.

The director, Greta Gerwig, became the first female director to reach this amount. It’s the biggest movie since Avengers: Endgame before the pandemic. In the world of movie follow-ups, Barbie did really well in theaters. But did you know that in 2022, the main actors of the movie were really surprised and upset when pictures from the movie taken by paparazzi got shared a lot online? Here’s what happened.

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu (IMDB)

On September 19, Margot Robbie talked about an embarrassing moment on The Tonight Show. She shared that she and Ryan Gosling were seen wearing the same bright rollerblading clothes while filming a scene for their upcoming Barbie movie.

The 33-year-old revealed to Jimmy Fallon, “I can’t tell you how mortified we were by the way. We look like we’re like laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside. I was like, ‘This is the most humiliating moment of my life.'”

Margot Robbie was playing Barbie and Ryan Gosling was Ken in a scene they were filming in Los Angeles in June. Margot knew there might be paparazzi and a few people around, but what surprised her was the many people who just stared at them and took photos while they were wearing their bright neon outfits. Then, the pictures of them in those colorful clothes became really popular online.

