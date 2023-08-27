The story began when Margot Robbie got a call to try out for a part in the movie Focus. It’s a movie about crime and comedy.

The movie was directed by Glen Ficarra and John Requa. She learned that she would be acting alongside Will Smith, who was already a very famous actor in America back then. What’s interesting is that even though their first meeting could have been not so good, they actually became really good friends.

As time went on, Margot Robbie and Will Smith developed a close friendship that became stronger than their first meeting.

Their chemistry on-screen translated into a genuine companionship off-screen. In her own words, Robbie explained, “I was backpacking for a week with my brother on an island off Croatia. I end up having the craziest 24 hours of my life.”

However, this was the time when she was to go and give the audition. “I’m soaking wet because I’ve been swimming, I get back to the hostel at 6 a.m., no sleep, turn my phone on, and I’ve got all these messages: ‘They want you to audition for Focus. Your flight leaves tonight.”