When Margot Robbie said kissing Will Smith tasted like Christmas

Adele praises Miley Cyrus for her new song “Used To Be Young”
Margot Robbie said kissing Will Smith tasted like Christmas in an interview with E! News at the press junket for Focus, the romantic caper-thriller she and Smith had to get steamy for.
“He’s got this really lovely breath spray,” the Australian bombshell said, prompting her and Smith to dissolve into giggles. “It tastes like Christmas. It’s like he’s just eaten a candy cane.”
Robbie’s comments sparked romance rumors between her and Smith, but both actors have denied any such relationship. Smith is married to Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Robbie is dating British businessman Tom Ackerley.
Despite the rumors, Robbie’s comments about Smith’s breath spray are still a funny and memorable anecdote about their time working together on Focus.
